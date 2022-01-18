AC Milan Set To Pay Early For AS Monaco Striker and Send Him On Loan

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan are in negotiations with AS Monaco to buy out young striker Pietro Pellegri early. The plan from the Rossoneri’s perspective is to loan the player to Torino for the remainder of the season to get him some time to develop. The 21 year old has struggled for playing time behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud but more so with injuries hence hampering his growth at Milan. He has only managed 127 minutes this season.

The buy out clause set is around 6-7 million euros and Milan want to pay this early and keep the player as the management has faith in him. The report claims the transaction could be completed before the end of the week which would be an interesting move from the management given he is yet to score for the club.

Pellegri in his career to this date has 39 appearances in the top divisions across 6 seasons scoring 5 goals and providing 1 assist.