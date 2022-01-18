AC Milan Receive Apology For Disastrous Referee Calls and Marco Serra Set For A Suspension

AC Milan were beaten 2-1 by Spezia yesterday in a match riddled with controversy after an absurd refereeing decision that robbed Milan of three points. The referee, Marco Serra failed to give Milan an advantage when Junior Messias scored in the 92nd minute when Ante Rebic was fouled in the build up despite Milan continuing and scoring. The referee called it back for a free kick which stole a goal from the Rossoneri and changed the course of the game.

The referee acknowledged his mistake but this is no comfort to Milan as the club has been dealt a massive blow in the title race.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanEye are reporting that the Italian Referees Association leaders apologised to Milan for the error after the game and that Serra would receive a long suspension.

Pioli in his post match press conference said via MilanNews.it:

“He made a mistake, he noticed immediately and he also apologised. Unfortunately it went like this. He made a serious mistake, he even admitted it. Unfortunately it is a bad evening, everything went wrong. However, he needs the energy to react immediately.”