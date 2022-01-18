AC Milan Dealt Huge Blow By Spezia At Home In 2-1 With Last Minute Goal

AC Milan faced Spezia at the San Siro yesterday evening as Stefano Pioli’s side fell to a devastating loss right at the death. Milan were beaten 2-1 after an unfortunate game where the bad luck in attack was overwhelming and a horrific refereeing decision stole the game. This does not excuse the likes of Hernandez, Ibrahimovic and Diaz from their very poor displays and finishing. The loss will hurt as it comes before crunch ties with Juventus and Inter Milan with lots of injuries.

Rafael Leao was the only bright spot in the game as he ran circles around the Spezia defence. He scored the opener for us with a lovely chip over the keeper as he tracked down a long lofted ball from Rade Krunic which took a deflection.

Milan’s defence fell asleep in the second half as Verde managed to square a ball into the the box for substitute Agudelo to tap in. In the final minutes of the game, Kovalenko did the same off a quick counter for Gyasi to score and deal us this massive blow.

The controversial incident came in the 92nd minute when Rebic was fouled on the edge of the box but Junior Messias whipped into the back of the net on the advantage. The referee blew the whistle and gave the free kick despite Milan scoring off the advantage robbing us off the winning goal and throwing the fixture into disarray.