AC Milan Captain Recovers From The Coronavirus And Can Return To Training Tomorrow

AC Milan on their website have officially confirmed that centre back and captain Alessio Romagnoli has recovered for the coronavirus and will be at the disposal of the squad tomorrow. The defender was one of the five Milan players who tested positive following the Christmas break and is the fourth to recover behind Tomori, Tatarusanu and Calabri ahead of two crucial games against Juventus and Inter Milan in the coming weeks.

The 27 year old has played 18 games thus far this season scoring 1 goal and helping to keep 5 cleans sheets.

The defender will be a crucial addition in the coming weeks as Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori are sidelined with injury. Milan play crucial games in the league as well as the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia where he will be needed to get some positive results. Romagnoli has a contract expiring in the summer and no agreement has been found yet with the management.