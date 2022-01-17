Match Preview: AC Milan vs Spezia H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Spezia at the San Siro this evening in front of a tiny crowd. Milan will be looking to pick up a win to go into the next two games with some confidence despite their injury crisis especially in the defence.

H2H

Milan 3 - 1 Spezia (Coppa)

Milan 3 - 0 Spezia

Spezia 2 - 0 Milan

Spezia 2 - 1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, L, W, W

Spezia: L, D, W, L, W

Players to Watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The striker will need to be a leader in this game as it is very easy for the side to slip up and end up with a loss or draw. Milan need to keep the pressure up on Juventus and Inter Milan hence a win is vital at Spezia and that only happens with Ibrahimovic being clinical. The striker will need to hit hard early on so as to avoid the pressure late on in the game.

Emmanuel Gyasi

The striker only has 3 goals thus far this season but remains one of the more menacing players on this side. His pace is difficult to manage and he create easily create chaos especially against inexperienced defenders. He will need to be hounded by Bakayoko as Krunic is bound to make errors and give him an opening.

Rade Krunic

The midfielder just needs to keep it simple in this one. He has been in poor form since being called upon to replace Kessie/Bennacer as he has struggled to pass around, control the ball and just constantly gets dispossessed. He needs to play simple passes and react quicker to the player and everything should go smoothly.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Spezia