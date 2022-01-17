A Look At AC Milan’s Three Players At AFCON After Match Day Two

AC Milan have three players representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon at the moment. Here is a look at how they are doing after match day two:

Fode Ballo-Toure - Senegal - Group B

The left back missed out on the clash against Guinea as he was in quarantine following his positive test with the coronavirus. Senegal were held to a 0-0 draw but remain atop their group heading into the final match day. Ballo-Toure has surprisingly already tested negative for the coronavirus last night as per the national team’s Twitter account. He looks likely to start the final game against Malawi.

Ismael Bennacer - Algeria - Group E

Bennacer made his first appearance of the tournament yesterday as his side were shocked by Equatorial Guinea and beaten 1-0. The defending champions are on the brink of being knocked out as they are yet to win a game and have just 1 point from 2 games sitting at the bottom of their group. Bennacer played the full 90 minutes but his side really struggled to beat the opposition keeper and were unlucky not to get a goal.

Franck Kessie - Ivory Coast - Group E

A tough game for the midfielder as he missed a penalty following a stunning save from the impressive Sierra Leone goalkeeper Kamara. His side were winning but got stunned with a 90+3” equaliser following a howler from the keeper essentially providing an assist for the opposition. Ivory Coast drew 2-2 with Sierra Leone as they sit in 1st place but face defending champions Algeria on the final match day.