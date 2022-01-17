AC Milan Face Spezia Amidst Defensive Crisis At Home As Krunic and Ibrahimovic Start

AC Milan take on Spezia at the San Siro tomorrow night as the side looks to add some pressure on Inter Milan at the top of the table ahead of two back to back six pointers. Milan are in the midst of a defensive crisis as Kjaer, Tomori and Romagnoli are all out with injury or the coronavirus while Kessie, Bennacer and Ballo-Toure are on international duty. Youngsters Kalulu and Gabbia will partner again at the heart of the defence.

Milan will also be missing Tonali to a suspension hence Krunic will partner Bakayoko in the midfield. Ibrahimovic returns replacing Giroud while Leao and Diaz come back following their rest during the midweek Coppa Italia clash.

Milan had a tough game with Spezia in the first half of the season but came away with a 2-0 win and something similar will be needed tonight as the attack must take the lead.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernandez, Bakayoko, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.