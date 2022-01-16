AC Milan Will Accelerate Their Centre Back Pursuit As Three Targets Dominate

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan will likely accelerate their pursuit of a centre back following the injury of Fikayo Tomori and the difficult run of games coming up. Eric Bailly from Manchester United and Abdou Diallo from PSG are at the top of the list but oddly both are engaged at the AFCON in Cameroon hence would not arrive until at least February leaving us in a pinch for the Juventus and Inter Milan games.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan will be active in the final week of the transfer window to sign a defender. The report discusses Bailly, Diallo but also Nicolo Casale from Hellas Verona as options.

Sky via MilanNews.it are reporting that Maldini will continue to press for Sven Botman from LOSC Lille despite them shooting down Newcastle United’s big money and the comments of their President calling him unsellable at the moment.