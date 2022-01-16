AC Milan Women Obliterate Hellas Verona 6-0 As Guagni Nets On League Debut

AC Milan Women took on Hellas Verona at Vismara yesterday as the side looked to brush off the Supercoppa Italiana loss to Juventus last week. Verona sit at the bottom of the table so it was a fairly straightforward task for Maurizio Ganz and his side. Milan came away with a massive 6-0 win as a number of key players found the back of the net. The side are fighting to a UWCL spot after some tough games toward the end of last year which have pushed the title far away from us.

New captain Bergamaschi opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a nice shot of Thomas’ pass. Thomas provided another assist for Longo who doubled the score in the 26th minute. New signing Guagni got her first goal for the Rossonere just three minutes later off a corner. Tucceri Cimini added one more before the break with a stunning volley. In the second half, Thomas bagged her second with a header off a corner before Stapelfeldt scored the sixth goal with an easy rebound.

Sara Thrige Andersen in particular had a massive game as she picked up three assists in the win which will be a massive confidence boost.