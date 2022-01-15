AC Milan In A Defensive Crisis Ahead Of Juventus and Inter Clashes With All Starting Centre Backs Out

AC Milan have been plunged into another defensive crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures both in the league and the cup over the remainder of January and the beginning of February. Milan have now lost centre back Fikayo Tomori after he underwent keyhole surgery earlier this week for about a month. Simon Kjaer has been out for a few months now and is not expected to return until the end of the season. Alessio Romagnoli is out with the coronavirus and Fode Ballo-Toure is on international duty at the AFCON.

The only available centre backs are Pierre Kalulu and Mattia Gabbia. At right back Davide Calabria returned to training this week and Alessandro Florenzi is available while at left back it is only Theo Hernandez. Moreover, the usual defensive cover from the midfield is absent with Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer away on national duty.

The worrying strecth of games begins on Monday with Milan facing Spezia, Juventus, Inter Milan and Sampdoria in the league as well as the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia to be against Lazio or Udinese. There are crucial games here where the title race, the top four race and the cup progression are on the line but the defence is decimated.

Let’s hope for the return of Romagnoli as soon as possible, the signing of an experienced defensive replacement and the attack bearing the burden.