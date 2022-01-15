AC Milan Pushing Hard To Sign Torino Centre Back With Competition From Inter

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan and Inter Milan are expected to take part in a bidding war for Torino defender Bremer in the summer as both sides direly need reinforcements at the back. The centre back has an expiring contract in the summer of 2023 and has been a target for the Rossoneri for over a year.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that Urbano Cairo is looking to get 25-30 million euros for the Brazilian defender and will be eager to sell as Bremer as rejected a contract renewal offer.

Sky Italia via MilanEye are reporting that Milan are considering to allow Pellegri to join Torino on loan to gain some favour with Cairo to push through the deal for Bremer in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano on his podcast is reporting that Milan are pushing hard for Bremer but it is very unlikely that he arrives in this transfer window. Inter are also hot on his trails amongst some Premier League clubs.