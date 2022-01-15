Anteprima: The AC Milan Women vs Hellas Verona In Serie A Femminile

AC Milan is currently on fire right now and they’ll have to play a league game while being charred and scarred.

AC Milan will take on Hellas Verona this Saturday. Kickoff time will be at 14:30 CET.

The two teams have previously met a total of six times. Milan has won five matches and tied one game against the Gialloblù. The Rossonere have also scored a total of ten goals against them while Verona have only scored two against Milan.

The two have met once already this season and it ended in a resounding 4-0 win for the Rossonere. Milan will go into this weekend’s match without one of the people who scored during that game, as Valentina Giacinti has moved to Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

Furthermore, midfielder Christy Grimshaw is currently injured, as they were substituted out of the Supercoppa Femminile final against Juventus. Martina Piemonte is said to be potentially missing the match due to an injury too (Tutto Calcio Femminile). So, in addition to being without their star forward, and another striker, the team will also be without one of their beating hearts.

The Rossonere will, therefore, have to find their goals somewhere else. Perhaps the new kids will step up to the occasion, as this match will allow new signing Alia Guagni to make their league debut for the team.

Milan currently sits in fifth place in the Serie A table and a win on Saturday will give them a much-needed boost. Winning this game will also be just the start they need to climb their way back to the top.

How to Watch

If you live in Italy, you’ll be able to watch the game on TimVision and Milan TV. For those who live in Germany, Canada, the UK and Ireland, and the United States, the game will be on Ata Football.

For everyone else, check your local listings.

The match will also be available for free, and without restrictions, on La7.