AC Milan Right Back and Vice Captain Returns after Testing Negative For The Coronavirus

AC Milan on their website have officially announced that a third player has now returned from the coronavirus quarantine as right back Davide Calabria is now testing negative and will return to training with the squad. The right back had been ruled out late in 2021 due to an injury but his return was further delayed as he was one of five players to test positive for the coronavirus in the first week of January.

His return is crucial as Milan are in the midst of a defensive crisis with Simon Kjaer injured, Fikayo Tomori injured, Alessio Romagnoli out with the coronavirus and Fode Ballo-Toure on international duty.

Calabria has been wearing the captain’s armband this season when Romagnoli has been on the bench or out with injury. He is one of the top performers before he went out with 14 appearances in all competitions with two goals and one assist.