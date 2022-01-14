AC Milan Centre Back Undergoes Knee Surgery and Will Miss Juventus and Inter Games

AC Milan centre back Fikayo Tomori returned from his bout with the coronavirus earlier this week and was named in the squad for the Coppa Italia match against Genoa last night. The defender started the game which seemed like a very quick return but it turned out to be a mistake as he pulled up with some discomfort in his knee after a quarter of an hour. He attempted to play it off and continue but was withdrawn after just 24 minutes as a precaution given the Juventus game amongst others are on the horizon.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that Tomori will require arthroscopic surgery to remedy a medial meniscus injury in his left knee. The surgery will be performed today and an official statement is imminent on his recovery time which could likely be about a month.

Pioli in his post match press conference via MilanNews.it has said:

“Tomori didn’t have any twists, sprains. Or direct trauma. While running he felt something strange in his knee and he didn’t feel like continuing. Tests will be done in the next few days.”