AC Milan Beat Genoa 3-1 After Extra Time In The Coppa Italia Round of 16

AC Milan took on Genoa in the Coppa Italia round of sixteen at the San Siro last night but took a longer route to get a positive result than needed. Andriy Shevchenko’s side stunned Milan early on with defender Leo Ostigard opening the scoring for the visiting side with a header off a corner as Mattia Gabbia and Theo Hernandez lost their men in the box. Milan were dealt a massive blow as centre back Fikayo Tomori had to withdraw with an injury to his left knee.

Milan struggled for the remainder of the 90 minutes pushing forward but lacking their final touch. The connections in attack were missing but most importantly Rade Krunic could not seem to get a good touch or release an accurate pass.

Milan finally got a breakthrough in the 74th minute with an Olivier Giroud header to tie the game. The immense pressure from substitutes Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz and Tiemoue Bakayoko was effective but the game still went on to extra time.

Leao got us the big goal in the 102nd minute with a lovely dribble at the edge of the box and sublime chip over the keeper and dinged in off the back post. Milan added one more goal as Saelemaekers connected with a square ball from Hernandez in the 112th minute to cap off the win.

Stefano Pioli could have pushed his side to win within the 90 minutes as now there will be some fatigue ahead of the Spezia tie on Monday.