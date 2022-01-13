AC Milan Gearing Up To Loan Out Three Young Italians Due To Lack Of Playing Time

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan could send out multiple Italian youngsters on loan in the current transfer window as they struggle for minutes at the San Siro and need to develop further. Alessandro Plizzari (goalkeeper), Mattia Gabbia (centre back) and Pietro Pellegri (striker) are expected to be loaned out in the coming weeks to various clubs in Serie A to further develop.

Torino have come forward for 21 year old Pellegri who Milan want to keep long term hence will likely buy out from AS Monaco before loaning him out. Sampdoria are interested in 22 year old Gabbia to reinforce their defence as the centre back is good but is lacking game time behind the experienced starters and depth options. SPAL and Brescia in Serie B seem keen to bet on 21 year old Plizzari who is an extraordinary talent but has been struggling with injury in recent seasons.