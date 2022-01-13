A Look At AC Milan’s Three Players At AFCON After Match Day One

AC Milan have three players representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon at the moment. Here is a look at how they are doing after match day one:

Fode Ballo-Toure - Senegal - Group B

The left back played the full 90 minutes of his sides opener in the AFCON. Ballo-Toure demonstrated his speed down that left wing but left something to be desired in his cross delivery. Nonetheless we did well in the opener as his side beat Zimbabwe 1-0 thanks to a last minute penalty. Unfortunately, Ballo-Toure was one of two players to test positive for the coronavirus after the game hence he will certainly miss the remaining of the group stage matches for his national side.

Ismael Bennacer - Algeria - Group E

Bennacer did not play a part in the opener for Algeria as he was serving a suspension due to garnered yellow cards in the qualifiers. His side were held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone which was a big blow to the defending champions.

Franck Kessie - Ivory Coast - Group E

The midfielder started the opener for his side as they beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in an end to end game which was by no means easy. Kessie played as a box-to-box midfielder covering lots of ground and was a rock defensively. Kessie got substituted off in the 71st minute for Serey Die after a solid performance. He clearly is pressing further up the pitch and even onto the wings to deliver crosses into the box.