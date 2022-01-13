Match Preview: AC Milan vs Genoa H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan open their Coppa Italia account against Genoa at the San Siro tonight. Milan will need to be strong and hit hard to make a statement of intent to go after this piece of silverware this season.

H2H

Genoa 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Genoa

Genoa 2 - 2 Milan

Milan 2 - 1 Genoa

Genoa 0 - 3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, L, W, W, W

Genoa: W, L, D, D, L

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

A golden opportunity for the striker to pick up some goals to get off the mark in the new year. He constantly comes very close but that needs to turn into more goals in the second half of the season. He will have the advantage of going up against three centre backs where he has a height advantage and who will have to commit down the wings which could afford him some more space to operate in.

Felipe Caicedo

The former Lazio man will be a big issue for us in this game as he will have the chance to take on Gabbia as well as a post-COVID Tomori. His strength and tenacity will be big threats to us and could cause us issues if he manages to score an early goal. The striker partners well with Yeboah under the tutelage of Shevchenko and has the ability to turn this tie on its head.

Daniel Maldini

The attacking midfielder has a massive burden to carry his dad’s name and perhaps that is part of the reason he is only being eased in and not thrown into the deep end. He has a big chance to show his skill and impact in a moment when Brahim Diaz is struggling. His technical skills are off the charts and he could make a big impression by bagging an assist or even another goal in this one.

Prediction: Milan 3 - 1 Genoa