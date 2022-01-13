AC Milan Open Their Coppa Italia Campaign Against Genoa As Tomori Returns

AC Milan open their Coppa Italia campaign for the 2021/22 season against Genoa in the round of 16 at the San Siro. The Rossoneri will need to finally put some emphasis on this tournament as it is a good opportunity to pick up some silverware and build some confidence around the young group.

Milan will be heading into the game having recovered centre back Fikayo Tomori from his bout with the coronavirus but Stefano Pioli seems set to rotate quite a few players. Daniel Maldini is set for a start given Brahim Diaz poor form while Ante Rebic gets his first start since his injury months ago. Rade Krunic and Alexis Saelemaekers will start over Messias and Bakayoko in this one given the Spezia game in three days and Juventus next week. Antonio Mirante might get his first start at keeper so as to rest Mike Maignan but this is not confirmed yet.

If Milan can beat Andriy Shevchenko’s side, the next opponents will be either Lazio or Udinese in the quarter finals.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Maldini, Rebic, Giroud.