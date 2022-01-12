AC Milan Opened Talks With Manchester United For 27 Year Old Centre Back On Loan

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan are once again for the third season are looking to make an approach for Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly to strength the depth of the side. Milan have reportedly opened talks with United as they already have an agreement in principle with the player over a move. Bailly is open to the move but it remains to be seen if United will allow him to leave.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that there is no clear idea if Milan will offer a loan or a permanent purchase or an obligation clause at this stage. The 27 year old is no longer a starter at United but it very experienced hence a move could happen.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Milan want him on loan and contacts continue in the coming days. His current contract runs until 2024 and he earns 2.8 million euros per year.

The Ivory Coast international is currently playing in the AFCON alongside Franck Kessie who can convince him of the move too.