AC Milan Left Back Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

AC Milan defender Fode Ballo Toure has tested positive for the coronavirus according to the Senegal national team on Twitter while he takes part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this month. The left back started in the opener for his national side against Zimbabwe which they won 1-0 this week. He played the full 90 minutes in that game and is an important part of his national setup. He is one of two players who received a positive result today.

This almost certainly rules him out for the next two group stage games as he will be required to quarantine following the result.

Ballo-Toure joined Milan this past summer from AS Monaco to be the back up for Theo Hernandez. He has played 11 games for Milan in all competitions thus far starting 6 times.

Milan have three players taking part in the competition and will be hoping they manage to remain healthy and without injury.