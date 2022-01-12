AC Milan Goalkeeper Tests Negative For The Coronavirus and Returns To Training

AC Milan on their website are officially reporting that goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu has recovered from the coronavirus and has tested negative for it. The Romanian shot stopper was one of five Milan players to be sidelined following the Christmas/New Year’s break due to the required quarantines.

The keeper has played 9 games so far this season keeping 2 clean sheets. The keeper was important in the stretch of games where Mike Maignan had been ruled out due to a wrist injury and the 35 year old veteran held up well for us.

It will be a boost to have him back as we have the Coppa Italia clash on Thursday against Genoa followed by Spezia and Juventus in the league. It remains to be seen if Tatarusanu will get the nod in the Coppa or if emergency signing Antonio Mirante will get his Milan debut at last since joining a few months ago.