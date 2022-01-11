Official: AC Milan Women’s Captain Valentina Giacinti joins ACF Fiorentina on Loan

AC Milan has announced that Valentina Giacinti will head to ACF Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season.

The move is a dry loan and the forward will rejoin Milan in June. Fiorentina has also announced Valentina’s arrival to the team.

No official reason for the move has been given, but the move seems to have been a consequence of the forward’s ongoing conflict with coach Maurizio Ganz.

From the team themselves...

AC Milan announces that Valentina Giacinti joins ACF Fiorentina until the end of the season. The Club would like to thank Valentina, who has been with the Rossonere since the first season of the Women’s Team, for the professionalism that has distinguished her over the years. Valentina was a protagonist of the Rossonere’s path, which also led to the historic qualification for the Women’s Champions League preliminary round. She made 86 appearances and scored 66 goals in Rossonero. Our best wishes to Valentina for the rest of the football season.

