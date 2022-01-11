AC Milan Centre Back Is Being Chased By Sampdoria Over A Loan Following Encouraging Displays

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that Sampdoria continue to work on the market following the signing of Andrea Conti from AC Milan and want to return for another defender. He notes that Roberto D’Aversa’s side are considering a move for Mattia Gabbia to reinforce the defence for the remainder of the season.

Daniele Longo is reporting that there is already an agreement between the two clubs for the 22 year old centre back on loan. He does notes that Sampdoria would like to close the operation as soon as possible or could move to other targets.

Gabbia has started the past two consecutive games keeping one clean sheet but has five appearances this season and thirteen last season.

It seems that Milan would only allow Gabbia to leave if they had secured or were close to securing a key defender to take his place given the lack of depth in that department at the moment.