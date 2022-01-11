AC Milan Centre Back Tests Negative For COVID-19 and Returns To Training

AC Milan on their website are reporting that centre back Fikayo Tomori has tested negative for the coronavirus and has recovered. The defender was one of the five players to be quarantined for COVID at the start of the year and is the first to recover. The report notes that he will return to training later today hence will be available for the crucial Juventus clash next week as well as the Coppa Italia opener on Thursday.

Pierre Kalulu and Mattia Gabbia have been filling in for the missing Tomori and Romagnoli in the previous two games conceding just one goal against AS Roma and Venezia picking up all six points.

The English defender has easily been Milan’s top performer this season and will be a massive boost for Stefano Pioli as Milan face Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli in the coming weeks.

Tomori has thus far played 22 games across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and helping to keep 6 clean sheets.