Three AC Milan Players Nominated For FIFA 22 Team Of The Year (TOTY)

AC Milan have three players nominated to be in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) as per the club’s twitter page. The video game from EA Sports partnered with Milan as the Rossoneri switched back from PES about a season and a half ago.

The three Milan players to be nominated for the TOTY are Mike Maignan (Goalkeeper - France), Simon Kjaer (Centre back - Denmark) and Theo Hernandez (Left back - France).

You can vote for them using the link here.

Maignan won the Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille and kept the most clean sheets across Europe’s top five leagues, secured a big move to Milan where he has hit the ground running replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma with ease.

Kjaer was central to Milan securing Champions League football after seven years and captained Denmark through a deep run at the Euros despite the incident with Christian Eriksen.

Hernandez has been exceptional for Milan as one of the highest scoring left backs in Europe and was crucial in France’s victory in the semi final and finals of the UEFA Nations League.