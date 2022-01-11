Official: Valentina Giacinti announces their departure from the AC Milan Women

Valentina Giacinti announced her departure from the AC Milan Women on Instagram yesterday.

The former Milan captain is said to be heading to Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season. Afterward, the team plans to bring her back, as they do not wish to lose her to a rival. The reason for Valentina’s departure seems to stem from her ongoing conflict with coach Maurizio Ganz. The striker’s departing words were as follows…

“The significance of these colors will never fade for me. You are my home and saying ‘goodbye’ to Milan is one of the most difficult decisions you will ever imaging making,” she said. “However, I want to tell you that the messages of love that I am receiving from all of you are my most significant victory. To you, the AC Milan fans, and not just you, I want to say, THANK YOU. Your affection is extraordinary and you have left a lasting impression on me. See you soon, with love and affection.”

The player has also left the door open for a possible return to the Rossonere. In her words, it’s not a ‘goodbye’, as we will see Valentina again.