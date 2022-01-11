 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Official: AC Milan Right Back Joins Sampdoria On A Permanent Deal

The defender exits following a difficult couple of years at the club.

By Muqaddam Malik
Valencia v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

AC Milan on their website have officially announced the exit of Andrea Conti on a permanent basis to Sampdoria. The right back has struggled with injuries since joining Milan in the summer of 2017 from Atalanta but never managed to establish himself at the club ahead of Davide Calabria. Conti has made just one appearance this season which came last week against AS Roma possibly as a farewell.

Conti was expected to join Sampdoria on a loan as per the reports earlier this week but it appears that he either terminated his contract with Milan by mutual consent or Sampdoria paid a minimal figure for him in the current transfer window. The defender had just six months but it seems the management desperately wanted to shed his remaining wages.

Conti played just 52 games for Milan across all competitions in four and a half years providing 5 assists. The defender was loaned out to Parma last season but was not redeemed as the side got relegated.

