AC Milan Evaluating An Approach For Dutch Centre Back From Manchester City

Sky Italia via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan directors are on the hunt for a centre back as a major investment is needed in the department. Nathan Ake from Manchester City is the newest name to top their wish list amongst other Premier League targets such as Eric Bailly and Malang Sarr. The defender is being evaluated as Milan look to fashion a loan with an option deal as they did last January to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea FC in a similar moment.

The move seems unlikely as City remains in the running for multiple trophies and Ake’s versatility is a huge asset to Pep Guardiola as he slots in at centre back and left back. Despite getting just 14 appearances this season, he has 3 consecutive starts since December given the COVID-19 situation.

Ake would fit right in as a Rossonero given his foundations coming up at AFC Bournemouth where he really turned heads and earned the big City move.