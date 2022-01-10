AC Milan Will Consider Loaning Young Striker To Torino Following Injury Struggles

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan directors met with Giuseppe Riso at Casa Milan today to discuss young striker Pietro Pellegri who is currently sidelined with an injury. The striker has not made an impact yet for Milan but Paolo Maldini reportedly has a lot of faith in him thus it seems Milan will want to keep him permanently but allow him to go on loan to grow elsewhere in Serie A. Genoa and Torino are reportedly interested in taking on the 21 year old striker. He has just played 127 minutes of football thus far.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Milan could sign him for the agreed upon 6 million euro redemption from AS Monaco then loan him out potentially to Torino to further develop.

The conversation is expected to develop over the coming weeks but Pellegri may leave on loan either in this window or the summer but Milan look set to sign him permanently.