AC Milan Could Yet Renew The Contract Of Key Midfielder As His National Team Coach Weighs In

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan and Franck Kessie could move closer towards agreeing a contract renewal at the current offer of 6.5 million euros a year as the midfielder has not had concrete offers from other clubs.

His national team manager ahead of their AFCON opener spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport regarding his contract extension and said:

“I always tell him to stay focused. Only in this way will he be able to snatch a contract, with the Rossoneri or elsewhere. Franck is intelligent and knows exactly what he wants. He must choose with the heart. Milan are a great club, in case of farewell they would lose a great talent and they know it. There he is the starter, he is part of a system, Pioli appreciates him, now the choice is up to him. The only thing I can tell him is to stay in a place where he can improve himself even more.”