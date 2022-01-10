AC Milan and Sampdoria Have An Agreement For Six Month Loan For Right Back

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan and Sampdoria have agreed a six month loan for right back Andrea Conti as the defender is deemed excess to requirements at the San Siro. There will be discussions to see if this can be extended beyond the summer.

The defender’s contract with Milan expires this summer hence Milan are likely just looking to shed off his remaining wages. The defender will likely look to join Genoa on a free transfer in the summer as per the report.

The defender was brought on to the pitch for about ten minutes against AS Roma for his only appearance this season which seemed to be a goodbye.

The defender was very close to joining Empoli but things took a turn in the past week as the side were unable to sell off one of their current right backs to make space in the squad.

Milan director Frederic Massara also confirmed the approach and possible closure of the deal to Sky Italia via MilanNews.it as he said:

“[Conti’s departure] It is being defined, it could close tomorrow.”