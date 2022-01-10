AC Milan Set To Lose Out On Revenue As 5k Limit Placed On Stadiums

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that Lega Serie A hosted an assembly meeting last week regarding the surge coronavirus cases in Italy. The outcome following the meeting is a decision to proceed with football matches as scheduled but to limit the stadium capacities further. The leaguer had allowed 50% capacity for most of the season but bumped it up to 75% last last year before a reduction back to 50%. The new ruling is to limit the capacity of the stadiums to just 5,000 spectators with no away fans permitted for the next two match days on January 16th and 23rd. This is a massive blow to AC Milan who had been recovering their numbers in the stadiums and generating lots of revenue from it.

The next two match days will also hurt as Milan have both games at home at the San Siro against Spezia but significantly the derby against Juventus which would have easily been sold out.