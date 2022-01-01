AC Milan’s Fixture List For January 2022 Is Jam Packed

With 2022 underway, we look ahead to the fixtures for the AC Milan mens and womens teams in the first month of the year. The men have 5 games this month with 4 in the league and 1 in the cup. The women have 4 games with 2 in the league, 1 in the cup and 1 being the Supercoppa.

AC Milan’s Men

SERIE A

AC Milan v Roma : Thursday 6 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 20

: Thursday 6 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 20 Venezia v AC Milan : Sunday 9 January, 12:30 CET, Stadio Penzo - Matchday 21

: Sunday 9 January, 12:30 CET, Stadio Penzo - Matchday 21 AC Milan v Spezia : Monday 17 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 22

: Monday 17 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 22 AC Milan v Juventus: Sunday 23 January, 20:45 CET, San Siro - Matchday 23

COPPA ITALIA

AC Milan v Genoa: Thursday 13 January, 21:00 CET, San Siro - Round of 16

AC Milan’s Women

SERIE A

Hellas Verona v AC Milan : Saturday 15 January, 14:30 CET, Vigasio Comunale “Alzeri 1” - Matchday 12

: Saturday 15 January, 14:30 CET, Vigasio Comunale “Alzeri 1” - Matchday 12 AC Milan v Sampdoria: Sunday 23 gennaio, 14:30 CET, Vismara - Matchday 13

COPPA ITALIA

Sampdoria v AC Milan: Saturday 29 or Sunday 30 January, TBD, CS Riccardo Garrone (Bogliasco) - Quarter-final (first leg)

SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA