AC Milan’s Fixture List For January 2022 Is Jam Packed

With 2022 underway, we look ahead to the fixtures for the AC Milan mens and womens teams in the first month of the year. The men have 5 games this month with 4 in the league and 1 in the cup. The women have 4 games with 2 in the league, 1 in the cup and 1 being the Supercoppa.
AC Milan’s Men
SERIE A
- AC Milan v Roma: Thursday 6 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 20
- Venezia v AC Milan: Sunday 9 January, 12:30 CET, Stadio Penzo - Matchday 21
- AC Milan v Spezia: Monday 17 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 22
- AC Milan v Juventus: Sunday 23 January, 20:45 CET, San Siro - Matchday 23
COPPA ITALIA
- AC Milan v Genoa: Thursday 13 January, 21:00 CET, San Siro - Round of 16
AC Milan’s Women
SERIE A
- Hellas Verona v AC Milan: Saturday 15 January, 14:30 CET, Vigasio Comunale “Alzeri 1” - Matchday 12
- AC Milan v Sampdoria: Sunday 23 gennaio, 14:30 CET, Vismara - Matchday 13
COPPA ITALIA
- Sampdoria v AC Milan: Saturday 29 or Sunday 30 January, TBD, CS Riccardo Garrone (Bogliasco) - Quarter-final (first leg)
SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA
- Roma v AC Milan: Wednesday 5 January, 14:30 CT, Stadio D. Francioni (Latina) - Semi-final
