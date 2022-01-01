 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan’s Fixture List For January 2022 Is Jam Packed

The sides will need to quickly regroup following the break as crucial fixtures await.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan logo is seen on a corner flag during the Uefa... Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

With 2022 underway, we look ahead to the fixtures for the AC Milan mens and womens teams in the first month of the year. The men have 5 games this month with 4 in the league and 1 in the cup. The women have 4 games with 2 in the league, 1 in the cup and 1 being the Supercoppa.

AC Milan’s Men

SERIE A

  • AC Milan v Roma: Thursday 6 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 20
  • Venezia v AC Milan: Sunday 9 January, 12:30 CET, Stadio Penzo - Matchday 21
  • AC Milan v Spezia: Monday 17 January, 18:30 CET, San Siro - Matchday 22
  • AC Milan v Juventus: Sunday 23 January, 20:45 CET, San Siro - Matchday 23

COPPA ITALIA

  • AC Milan v Genoa: Thursday 13 January, 21:00 CET, San Siro - Round of 16

AC Milan’s Women

SERIE A

  • Hellas Verona v AC Milan: Saturday 15 January, 14:30 CET, Vigasio Comunale “Alzeri 1” - Matchday 12
  • AC Milan v Sampdoria: Sunday 23 gennaio, 14:30 CET, Vismara - Matchday 13

COPPA ITALIA

  • Sampdoria v AC Milan: Saturday 29 or Sunday 30 January, TBD, CS Riccardo Garrone (Bogliasco) - Quarter-final (first leg)

SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA

  • Roma v AC Milan: Wednesday 5 January, 14:30 CT, Stadio D. Francioni (Latina) - Semi-final

