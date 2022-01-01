AC Milan and Inter Select The Cathedral For New Stadium

AC Milan and Inter Milan have announced that Populous’ project - named “The Cathedral” - has been selected for their new stadium. The next weeks will be dedicated to finalising the objectives and development process of Milan’s New Stadium.

The decision announced by Comune di Milano last November sees a reconfiguration of the area in the San Siro neighbourhood, currently occupied by the Meazza Stadium, through the creation of a new district dedicated to sport and leisure. The new district will include a new 50,000 sqm green area, on top of a reduction of built volumetry in line with the latest regulations (as regulated by the City of Milan Land Planning Scheme or “Piano di Governo del Territorio”).

The district will be pedestrian-only, with over 110,000 sqm of green areas (40% of the total square footage). The parking lot, which represents 27% of the total area in the current scheme, will be moved to a dedicated underground area. Most of the sport and leisure activities - located both indoors and outdoors - will be free of charge or affiliated with the City of Milan (“convenzionato”).

Following the decision of Comune di Milano, the Clubs sped up the process to finalise the choice of Populous and kick-off the next phase of the project, which will be carried out in the next months with the aim to present a final project at a later stage in 2022.

Populous has developed more than 3,200 sport-focused projects, giving life to some of the world’s most iconic sporting arenas, including Wembley Stadium, the main stadiums for the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympic Games, the Emirates Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as the Yankee Stadium in New York, the Groupama Stadium in Lyon and the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon.

The new San Siro will be designed by Populous’ Milan office with the support of their EMEA team in London. A multidisciplinary team will lead the project, which is set to increase the opportunities and services offered to the residents with an improvement in the quality of the urban fabric of the neighbourhood.

The Cathedral is a celebration of the artistic and cultural heritage of Milan. Its design was inspired by two of the most famous buildings in the city - the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele - and will result in a unique stadium that will stand out from any other sporting arena in the world.

AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano have confirmed their desire to deliver an outstanding project, which will generate new job opportunities, regenerate a key urban area in the city, and create a new green area of over 50,000 sqm for citizens. The project aims to consolidate and improve the image of the City of Milan and of Italian football.