Happy New Year From The AC Milan Offside!

We want to wish all our readers a very Happy New Year as we step into 2022! The past two years have been difficult for us all but AC Milan’s revival has been able to be a bright light for us here at the ACMO and hopefully it has been for all of you too.

2021 marked the return of the Rossoneri to the UEFA Champions League after seven long years. It also was a return for the club to the top end of Serie A as the club finished in second place in the 2020/21 season and currently remains in second place midway through the 2021/22 season.

2021 also becomes the year when the Nuovo Stadio Milano project finally got kicked off with the choice of the new stadium being confirmed to be The Cathedral by Populous just about a week ago.

Let’s hope for continued growth under Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara and Stefano Pioli as the side look to clinch some silverware for the first time in a decade.

Once again, Happy New Year and as always Forza Milan!