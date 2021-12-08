AC Milan Knocked Out Of The Champions League Following 2-1 Loss To Liverpool

AC Milan had one last chance to save their Champions League campaign in the final group match against Liverpool but needed nothing short of a win as well as a particular result in the other game. Both did not work out as Milan lost 2-1 and Atletico Madrid beat FC Porto 2-0 which put the qualification out of reach regardless.

Milan started off so well and even got the opening goal of the game through centre back Fikayo Tomori who pounced on a loose ball following a corner to bring the San Siro to it’s feet. The attack looked dangerous but as with the other losses this season, defensive errors are our undoing.

Theo Hernandez was caught napping in what was already a poor performance allowing Mohammed Salah too much space in the box to latch onto a deflection from Mike Maignan’s save to tap in for the equaliser. The first half ended 1-1.

In the second half, it was shockingly Tomori who lost the ball and was dispossessed on the edge of the box which allowed Sadio Mane to fire a hard shot at Maignan whose save went right at Divock Origi allowing the striker to simply head over the retreating players and keeper for the 2-1 score and what would be the winning goal.

Milan put lots of pressure in the final thirty minutes but Krunic missed some big chances, Ibrahimovic had a failed overhead kick but most significantly Franck Kessie missed in a one-on-one encounter when he shot straight at Alisson in the clearest opportunity in the game.

Milan bow out of the competition following a difficult run in the Group of Death picking up 4 points in 6 games finishing last.