AC Milan CEO Acknowledges Significance Of San Siro and Importance Of A New Stadium

AC Milan's CEO Ivan Gazidis sent a message to Milanisti on the occasion of the feast of Saint Ambrose. He discussed a variety of topic

The CEO notably commented on the new stadium project via MilanNews.it to say:

“I understand the doubts, because San Siro is a special place, but it is necessary to have courage. The feelings exist and cannot be questioned. The memories of San Siro will be there forever, no one will be able to erase them, it is impossible.

“Every league in the world that has been successful has done so by building new stadiums, with an incredible and inclusive experience for the fans. This is very important for the future. We have everything that is needed: football, people, fans… I see a bright future, you just need to have courage: creating new stadiums is a fundamental step if we want to be at the top of football in the world again.”

“We have been working on this vision with the mayor for two years. It will be a new heart for Milan: it is not just a football project, but also a vision for the whole city.”