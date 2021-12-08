Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool FC

AC Milan bow out of the Champions league following a 2-1 loss to Liverpool at the San Siro on match day six of the group stages. Milan faced a rotated Liverpool side but the presence of Mane and Salah still overwhelmed our wingbacks as the dup were involved in both goals. We are out of Europe but we held up well in difficult circumstances.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: What a rough game for him, he had two incredible saves punished with rebound goals from Salah and Origi. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: A poor performance from the youngster, the pressure seems to have got to him as he could barely get his passes right and looked nervous when defending unlike in the league. 4.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: What an unfortunate turn of events, bags a goal at one end then loses the ball which concedes the deathly blow for us. His battle with Origi defined the game and he held up well but the error changes it all. 6/10

Alessio Romagnoli: He actually did really well, he was let down by Theo on the first goal as he allowed Salah space but otherwise did impeccably especially his diving block on Mane’s close range effort. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: An awful performance when his side needed him. This was a lazy display where he made the exact same error of running into a wall over and over again but on top of that was dreadful in defence barely putting up a fight against Salah nor Williams. 4/10

Sandro Tonali: He was slightly anonymous in this game but did have a couple of eye catching runs where he dodged defenders and held onto the ball well. He did well to keep the ball flowing forward. 6/10

Franck Kessie: A good overall performance from him as he gave his all and covered the entire pitch but that one-on-one miss was terrible. Kessie needs to work on his finishing if he is going to be going forward as often as he does, such opportunities cannot be wasted. 6/10

Junior Messias: He offered a lot of options in attack and did come close a number of times but the final connection was missing. He looks to have a bright future for at least the rest of the season. 5.5/10

Brahim Diaz: Another MIA performance from the youngster, he just hasn’t been the same since the coronavirus bout. He is less influential in the game and is not making the right connections with his teammates. 4.5/10

Rade Krunic: Utility man does his job but fails to inspire any creativity and misses golden opportunity on goal. His work rate is admirable and his tracking back did halt Salah on multiple occasions but there was ZERO threat down that left wing as a result. 5.5/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: He could not get past Ibrahima Konate. That is it! 4/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ismael Bennacer: He added lots of energy to the side and made us wake up in attack but there were too many mistakes for us to be effective. His quick exchanges in the midfield show how well he knows his teammates. 6.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Same old same old with him. Lots of running but no direction or outcome. 4.5/10

Alessandro Florenzi: He brought some confidence to the defence as Kalulu was shaky but failed to whip in any threatening crosses and was often slow to catch the ball. 5/10

Tiemoue Bakayoko: He did not do much but had a slip up that almost led to a goal late on. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He sent his side out with the right attitude and played with the best available XI. He was hurt by the defensive errors and the injuries in attack. Not many options but he cannot be faulted for that. Despite the odds, Milan kept fighting and did the fans proud as we lived in the Group of Death until the final match day. 6/10