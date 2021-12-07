AC Milan vs Liverpool FC: Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan get one shot and need three points come the final whistle tomorrow night against Liverpool at the San Siro. Here are some key battles to look out for as the Rossoneri look to qualify for the UCL round of 16:

Key Battles

Left back vs Right winger

Theo Hernandez vs Mohammed Salah

This is a scary one as the one that killed us in the first game. Theo needs to be defensive minded in this game and needs to stick to Salah like glue. Not an inch of space can be awarded to him as we know how little space he needs to find the back of the net. In turn, Theo will need to be the attacking force on the left side now that Leao has been ruled hence he needs to have the game of his life for us.

Striker vs Centre back

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Ibrahima Konate

The path of least resistance is one that will be foreign to Ibrahimovic but by all means is the one to take in this game. Konate is an exemplary defender but he is less experienced and has had less playing time this season hence he should be the one Zlatan is pressing on and looking to take on. More than anything, the Swedish international will just need to be clinical with the few opportunities he does get to fire a shot on goal.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Franck Kessie vs Jordan Henderson

This will be another leadership test for Kessie, it may not seem like it to the fans given the contract issue but he is one of the leaders in this squad and one of the most capped players on the squad. He needs to demonstrate that he can go toe-to-toe with more experienced players in the competition and succeed. Henderson can always pick out a good pass and pull the strings in the midfield but Kessie and Tonali need to close him down.

Predictions

Tsimikas Winner

Ibrahimovic Winner

Kessie Winner