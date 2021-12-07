Match Preview: AC Milan vs Liverpool FC H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Liverpool in their last chance in the UEFA Champions league group stage as Stefano Pioli’s men need a win to be able to proceed to the next round as well as a favourable result between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid. Pioli is missing some talent in attack as Rafael Leao will miss the game and Olivier Giroud and Pietro Pellegri are out for 2021.

H2H

Milan 3 - 3 Liverpool (2005)

Milan 2 - 1 Liverpool (2007)

Liverpool 3 - 2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, W, L, W, W

Liverpool: W, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Jordan Henderson

The captain stung us in the last game with his wild finish off the corner and he will be looking to do the same again as he has a knack for turning up in the Champions League for his side. His constant pressure can halt us in the middle of the park thus we will need Kessie and Tonali to pass around smoothly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

This is the type of game that Ibrahimovic lives for, the games where the odds are stacked against him. This is the kind of game where he can influence the proceedings and that boosts his legend. He will need to face up against a really big defence in Konate and Van Dijk but if he can be clinical, he can surely get a goal and win this for us.

Mike Maignan

Just like the previous game, Maignan is the linchpin for Milan. His performance determines the outcome of the game as Liverpool will bombard us with non-stop attacks and Mo Salah will definitely look to get another goal against us. Maignan injured himself in this clash last time but did save a penalty, look at him to be at the centre of proceedings once again.

Prediction: Milan 3 - 2 Liverpool