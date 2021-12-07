AC Milan Take Their Last Chance In The UCL Against Liverpool At The San Siro Tonight

AC Milan face Liverpool tonight in the final group stage match of the UEFA Champions League campaign for 2020/21. The Rossoneri have one last chance to salvage their season in Europe but it comes against Liverpool who sit comfortably atop the group and have already qualified for the round of 16. This is a must win game for Milan as only three points and some conditions in the other game get the to the next round.

Milan will be missing out on a number of crucial starters including Calabria, Kjaer, Leao and Rebic. Theo Hernandez was expected to miss out as he had a bad cold yesterday but is now predicted to start in the crucial fixture.

Jurgen Klopp in his pre match press conference stated that he will likely be resting a number of players as it is a good opportunity to rotate to avoid injuries for his side.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Saelemaekers(Messias), Diaz, Krunic, Ibrahimovic.