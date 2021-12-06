Agent Of Young AC Milan Duo Discusses Their Future

AC Milan have a number of promising academy players in the current squad and out on loan. The agent of Lorenzo Colombo and Daniel Maldini spoke to the press regarding their future.

Colombo has 6 goals and 1 assist in 15 league games for SPAL in Serie B as well as 1 goal and 2 assists for the Italy U21s.

Maldini has 1 goal for Milan in 7 appearances across all competitions. He has also picked up 1 goal and 1 assist for the Italy U20 side.

The agent said to Tuttosport via Calcio Mercato:

On Colombo: “Colombo is certainly the most ready. He is owned by Milan and has already scored with the Rossoneri in Europe. At SPAL, where he is on loan this season, he is growing a lot.”

On Maldini: “Where do I imagine Daniel Maldini in the future? Always at Milan. The pressure with Paolo? He manages exactly like the other guys. Daniel is lucky enough to have an example like Paolo at home and he is certainly a good help. But Paolo Maldini is very rigorous in separating the role of father from that of AC Milan manager.”