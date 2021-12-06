AC Milan Could Miss Starting Left Back and Left Winger Against Liverpool

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan left winger Rafael Leao picked up an injury in the win over Salernitana this past weekend. The winger was subbed off early due to a muscle issue. It has since emerged that he has suffered a strong muscular contusion to his right thigh which makes the issue worse hence he will likely miss the UCL tie tomorrow.

Moreover, Pietro Pellegri who was forced off just 15 minutes into his first start for Milan has been found to have a injury to the right adductor muscle and will be re-evaluated in ten days ruling him out of at least the next two games.

Vitiello is also reporting that Theo Hernandez did not take part in the group training today ahead of the Liverpool game as the left back has a heavy cold and the club do not want to risk him for tomorrow. The defender spent the day in the gym working on his fitness.