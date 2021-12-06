AC Milan Women Beaten 3-0 By Inter Milan In The Derby As Ganz’s Side Collapse

AC Milan Women had a big clash this weekend in the derby against Inter Milan in the league. Maurizio Ganz’s side were in for a tough game as the side was swept aside 3-0 by the crosstown rivals which hampers the hopes for the title in the league this season. Milan conceded all three goals in the first half and the game was a hopeless chase from then on.

Milan went down 1-0 after just 13 minutes following a header from Kathellen. Milan fought to get back into the game but the lead was doubled at the 25th minute as Njoya smashed a shot past Giuliani. The third goal came in the 32nd minute when Milan conceded a penalty which Karchouni converted to take the game to 3-0.

Milan Women welcomed back Refiloe Jane and Sara Thrige Andersen in this one but it was not enough as the chemistry of the side seems off with the off pitch issues between Boquete, Giacinti and the coach amongst others.