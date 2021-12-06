AC Milan Nab Top Spot With 2-0 Win Over Salernitana

AC Milan took on Salernitana this weekend at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli’s men looked to keep their recovery going following the 3-0 win over Genoa. Milan opened the scoring through Franck Kessie who met a square ball from Rafael Leao in the box and smashed it into the top of the net to make it 1-0. Milan gave Pietro Pellegri the opportunity to start and get firing but he was sadly withdrawn due to an injury after just 15 or so minutes. The injury struggles are not over for the AS Monaco loanee.

Alexis Saelemaekers finally found the back of the net perhaps due to the growing pressure from Junior Messias as he curled a stunner round the keeper from that right side of the box following a nifty pass from Brahim Diaz to make it 2-0 and cap off the game.

As a result of Napoli’s loss to Atalanta, Milan hopped up into first place with three games to go ahead of the crowning of the winter Scudetto. Milan are just one point ahead of Inter Milan and two ahead of Napoli. Milan face Udinese, Napoli and Empoli to close out the year.