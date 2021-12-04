Match Preview: AC Milan vs Salernitana H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face a relegation bound side but have to demonstrate that they are awake and need to put the game away with ease. Napoli face Atalanta and Inter Milan face AS Roma which presents an interesting opportunity for Pioli’s men if results go in their favour.

H2H

Salernitana 1 - 2 Milan (1998)

Milan 3 - 2 Salernitana (1999)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, L, W, L, W

Salernitana: L, L, L, D, L

Players to Watch

Tiemoue Bakayoko

It is about time the midfielder gets into some sort of form at the club. He has looked shaky and error prone but as we know from his last spell, he often takes time to adjust to a new environment. The midfielder has the opportunity in this game to dictate the tempo and control the passing lanes showing he can cover for Kessie and Bennacer next month.

Federico Bonazzoli

The striker is the sides top scorer with 3 goals and despite his infrequency he is a potent threat as he scores odd messy goals. He reminds me on Lapadula, weirdest chances but somehow turns them in. He will be the one to watch as Romagnoli returns from suspension and Tomori only starts to get his match fitness back following the hip injury.

Mike Maignan

The keeper will be critical in this one as the side should be looking for a clean sheet. With the fairly new partnership of Roagnoli and Tomori, mistakes are to be expected so he will definitely be called into action. It is also key for him to get some challengers ahead of the Liverpool game which will be crucial.

Prediction: Milan 3 - 0 Salernitana