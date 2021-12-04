AC Milan Take On Salernitana At The San Siro As Pellegri Gets First Start

AC Milan take on Salernitana at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli’s men look to keep their momentum from the 3-0 win over Genoa in the midweek. With the Liverpool crunch tie on the horizon we expected some rotation but it seems only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie will be on the bench for this one. Pietro Pellegri gets his first start after picking up very little minutes behind Ibrahimovic and Giroud. The young striker will be looking at this as a prime opportunity to pick up his first goal in red and black.

Alessio Romagnoli and Fikayo Tomori will partner together in what could be the starting defence for the rest of the season now that Simon Kjaer has been ruled out. A good display and some chemistry is needed from the duo to inspire the team from the back going forward.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessie, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Pellegri.