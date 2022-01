AC Milan has officially signed forward Martina Piemonte. The striker comes to Milan after playing for ACF Fiorentina. Piemonte has signed a contract with the Rossonere until 30 June 2023 and will wear the number 18 shirt.

The forward is a replacement for Rimantė Jonušaitė, who recently suffered a knee injury during Milan’s last match against Juve.

Benventua, Martina.