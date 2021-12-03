AC Milan vs Salernitana: Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan face Salernitana at the San Siro tomorrow afternoon as Stefano Pioli’s men look to capitalise on their 3-0 win over Genoa. Milan have Liverpool in the midweek so expect some rotations but also all the starters to feature (off the bench) to keep them sharp. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Centre back vs Striker

Alessio Romagnoli vs Milan Djuric

The captain returns and will need to be relied upon in this one as Kjaer is now confirmed to be out for at least 6 months. The defender needs to pick up some games under his belt and form a stronger partnership with Tomori to lead the line for the rest of the season. He will face Djuric who is tricky and can use his pace to spur past the Italian. He only has one goal but is often the target man to pull focus off of Bonazzoli which needs to be watched.

Striker vs Centre back

Pietro Pellegri vs Riccardo Gagliolo

The youngster gets a rare start just a few days following reports that he was unhappy with his playing time. Ibrahimovic needs some rest while Giroud is injured which presents a golden opportunity for him to shine especially against an easier opponent where there is less pressure. He needs to use his chances well and not look so frustrated on the pitch. Gagliolo has looked solid in defence but is often caught flat footed which is where Pellegri needs to exploit him.

Left winger vs Right back

Rafael Leao vs Nadir Zortea

Leao returns to the starting line up following his rest but will need to deliver at long last. He has been exceptional this season but the finished product is missing. This is the perfect game to get a goal and some confidence going ahead of the Liverpool tie in the midweek. The winger has it easy with Zortea who has looked out of step with his side and Leao needs to use this to cut in on his right foot.

Predictions

Romagnoli Winner

Pellegri Winner

Leao Winner